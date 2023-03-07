Form Guide – Arsenal get back to reality with home game against Liverpool Women

It was a fantastic weekend for the Arsenal Women as well as the Arsenal men, but now Jonas Eidevall’s side have to put their amazing Conti Cup Final win to the back of their minds and get back to the Daily grind of the Women’s Super League.

Currently the Gooner women are in 4th place, 6 points behind Man City in 2nd and 9 points behind leaders Man United, but they have two games in hand on both of them.

One of those games will be tomorow when they return to Meadow Park to take on Liverpool, who are in the relegation dogfight after winning just 3 games all season.

Arsenal may have had a bit of a blip in January, with a loss to Man City and draws with Chelsea and West Ham, but that is super form compared to their opponents as Liverpool have lost 5 of their last 6 games in all competitions, and you would need to go back until 2020 to find their last away win in the WSL.

But it must be said that their form has improved recently with two away draws and two home wins in their last 6 games, which could be marked as massive improvement for them, so the Gooner Women can’t approach the game complacently.

On the head-to-head games, you have to say that Arsenal are the form team, with 8 wins in a row against the Reds, stretching back to 2018.

With Arsenal now aiming to start clawing their way back up the table, and as this is one of their games in hand, they really must make this count.

My prediction – 3-1 home win….

Michelle Maxwell

