Form Guide: Arsenal Women v champions Manchester City in Conti Cup semi final by Michelle

Only Arsenal, Chelsea & Man City have won the Conti Cup since it’s inception in 2011. Arsenal have been the Women’s FA Conti Cup Champions a record 5 times and reached the Final a further 3 times but have not won the competition since 2018, with Manchester City and Chelsea largely dominating proceedings in recent years – Manchester City are the current holders.

Gareth Taylor’s side Manchester City travel to Meadow Park tomorrow evening, Wednesday 8th February, with kick-off scheduled for 19:15 (UK).

The winners of this battle will face either West Ham United or Chelsea in the final, with they two sides battling it out on Thursday evening this week.

Manchester City are aiming to win the trophy for a fifth time in their history, and are yet to concede a goal in this season’s competition. Arsenal are chasing silverware and determined to get back to winning ways this season so will be determined to put on a good show to achieve the right result.

The match is available to watch live on BBC iPlayer in the UK and on the FA Player around the world.

Manchester City sit 4th in the WSL league with Arsenal in 3rd on goal difference, but with a game in hand over Man City as well as 1st and 2nd place Chelsea and Man United.

Man City have drawn twice in their last 5 WSL games, as have Arsenal. The problem is that Arsenal have drawn in both of their WSL matches played after the winter break, drawing with Chelsea after a Sam Kerr goal in the final minutes of the game and being held to a draw on Sunday by 7th place West Ham. Frustratingly Arsenal seem to be able to dominate the games but lack that clinical finishing touch that puts points on the scoresheet..

Man City have Khadija Shaw, who has scored the most WSL goals this season with 10. Arsenal on the other hand lost their two best goalscorers and assisters Beth Mead & Vivianne Miedema before the Christmas break. Boss Eidevall was keen to secure a prolific goalscorer in the January transfer window but alas that did not happen. Arsenal do have a lot of quality players with goal-scoring capabilities and they have demonstrated that in their recent Conti Cup 3-0 win over Aston Villa and 9-0 win over Leeds United in the Vitality Women’s Cup fourth round.

Tomorrow night will be a real test for our Gunners and the match is a MUST WIN if they are to make it to the final of the competition.

Do you think our Gunners can do it? I think this game is very hard to predict..

