Form Guide: North London Derby – Tottenham Hotspur v Arsenal Women WSL clash by Michelle

Arsenal head to Brisbane Road on Saturday, to take on Spurs in their next WSL clash. Kick-off 15:00 UK. The last NLD was back in September when Arsenal beat Tottenham 4-0 at Emirates Stadium, in front of a record-breaking crowd of 47,367 that has not been topped this season.

Brisbane Road has a capacity of around 9,000 so we won’t be seeing a crowd like we saw when we last played our North London rivals at the Emirates. Arsenal’s away ticket allocation is sold out.

I think it’s fair to say that Tottenham have not been having their best season. Tottenham are sitting 9th in the WSL, only 5 points above Leicester City who are in the relegation zone. Tottenham Hotspur recently beat Leicester City 1-0 to end a run of nine successive Women’s Super League defeats.

Having sacked manager Rehanne Skinner after Spurs lost to Liverpool, Spurs struggled against Reading under interim head coach Vicky Jepson, and it looked like the match might stay at a stale-mate at Brisbane Road before England produced a moment of magic in the 65th minute.

Arsenal on the other hand, sit 4th in the WSL but with a game in hand over Manchester United and City, and 5 points behind league leaders Chelsea. Our Gunners struggled with form after the winter break, adjusting to the loss of their top goalscorers Mead & Miedema, recording WSL draws against Chelsea and West Ham and their 2nd WSL defeat of the season when they lost 2-1 to Man City. However, a comprehensive 3-1 win over Chelsea in early March saw our Gunners win the Conti Cup Final and Arsenal have recorded 2 dominant WSL wins over Liverpool and Reading since then.

Based on track records this season, Arsenal should be able to record a comfortable win at Brisbane Road, taking all 3 points which will aid their climb back into the WSL top 3.

