Form Guide – Stats show West Ham will be no pushovers for Arsenal

Arsenal may be sitting pretty at the top of the Premier League, but we all know that we will have to have a perfect run-in to keep Man City off our backs, and with Man City having an easy fixture at home to Leicester before we go to the London Stadium to visit West Ham on Sunday lunchtime, it is fully expected that our lead will be reduced to just three points.

Arsenal fans are allowed to dream that Leicester may give Pep’s men a tough game, in reality it is just wishful thinking on our part, and we can only concentrate on winning our next ‘Cup Final’.

But West Ham are no Leicester, even though are only 3 points ahead of the relegation zone right now, and their recent for shows that will be are set to be a tough test for the Gunners.

The Hammers have only lost one of their last seven games, and that was to high-flying Newcastle, which, i their defence, came just three days after a tough game against Southampton.

Here are their last six in all competitions….

And if we only look at West Ham’s home Premer League games, it paints a similar picture….

AS you can see, before the Newcastle game, they were on a excellent run in front of their own fans.

But, the Gunners do have a couple of things in our favour. Obviously we have bee.n in brilliant for, with only one draw to mar our 100% record of 8 games, and considering that was at Anfield it can’t really be considered a blip even.

Also we must consider the Head To Head games against West Ham, which shows we must have the psychological advantage of not losing against the Hammers in our last 7 meetings, with only draw involved.

Here is the H2H record….

But as they say, there are no easy games in this League, but I am still very confident that we shall blow the Hammers away come Sunday, and show Man City that we really mean business this season….

————————————————

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…

WATCH EVERY ONE of Mikel Arteta’s and Jonas Eidevall’s Full Press conferences by subscribing to our YouTube Channel – JustArsenalVids