Form Guide: What can Arsenal Women take from Brighton with WSL title race wide open?

Arsenal Women are heading to Brighton this weekend to win points and keep them in the running for the title race after they only managed a 1 – 1- draw against reigning WSL champions Chelsea at Emirates Stadium on Sunday 15th January. The match is being held at Broadfield Stadium (Crawley Town) and kicks off at 18:45 UK on 22nd January. Away tickets for Arsenal have already sold out but the match will be broadcast live on Sky Sports.

Arsenal Women currently sit in 3rd place in the WSL title with Manchester United taking our Gunners 2nd place spot when they beat Liverpool 6-0 last weekend. Chelsea still remain at the top of the WSL league on 28 points but Man Utd and Arsenal, both on 25 points, still have a game in hand over Chelsea, so the WSL title race really is wide open and there is absolutely everything for Arsenal to play for. We also cannot forget about Man City who are only trailing Man United by 3 points..

Brighton & Hove Albion currently sit in 11th place and will not be feeling at their best after they were defeated 3-0 by bottom of the league Leicester last weekend away at King Power Stadium, bagging Leicester City their first points of the season which may help them in their fight against relegation. Brighton have held their own on a few occasions this season so far but have suffered some heavy defeats too. Losing 4-0 to Arsenal in our first WSL game of the season, Brighton also lost 4-0 to Man United and a shocking 8-0 to Tottenham Hotspur in October.

Arsenal have only lost one WSL league game this season, when they lost 3-2 to Man United at Emirates, and our Gunners have only drawn once this season in the Chelsea game at Emirates last weekend. Arsenal’s form is good but with the loss of their top goalscorers and assisters Beth Mead and Vivianne Miedema, to ACL injuries, the squad are playing well and dominated the Chelsea game but are really struggling to find the precision finishing that Arsenal need. Which begs the question: If Leicester can get 3 past Brighton, what can our Gunners come up with?

Arsenal last faced Brighton at Meadow Park running out 4-0 winners with Brighton unable to respond. Goals from skipper Kim Little, Stina Blackstenius and Beth Mead (2). See the highlights of that match below.

Arsenal boss Jonas Eidevall has been very active in the January transfer window, bringing in 2 young international midfielders, a goalkeeper and moving Gio back into the fold from Everton but he is still on the hunt to sign a prolific goalscorer.

So who do you think is going to score Arsenal’s goals on Sunday against Brighton & Hove Albion?

