Form Guide: Wolfsburg v Arsenal UEFA Women's Champions League semi-final 2023 by Michelle

Arsenal Women begin their UEFA Women’s Champions League semi-final first-leg tie against Wolfsburg, with a trip to Germany to face the reigning Bundesliga champions. Our Gunners will play at the Volkswagen Arena on Sunday 23rd April, kick-off 15:30 (local time). Tickets for travelling Arsenal supporters are available to purchase here.

The second-leg, Arsenal v Wolfburg, will then be played at Emirates Stadium on Monday 1st May at 17:45 (UK time). Tickets for this return leg can be puchased here.

Over 25,000+ tickets have already been sold for this fixture, which is sure to be another record-breaker in terms of attendance!

Our Gunners don’t have the best track record against Wolfsburg – indeed, Wolfsburg knocked Arsenal out of the Champions League at the quarter-final stage in 2022. Of the 5 games played between these two, since 2013, Arsenal have lost four and drawn one.

Below are the highlights of the match that put our Gunners out of Champions League contention last year..

So, it’s time for our Gunners to start re-writing that history book! Arsenal are 3rd in the WSL, only 3 points behind the league leaders (Man United) but with a game in hand. Wolfsburg are the reigning Bundesliga champions, though they are 2nd at the moment behind Bayern Munich, who recently beat them. And Arsenal recently beat Bayern Munich in the Champions League quarter-finals, so there’s rather more that a glimmer of hope for Arsenal in this tie – particularly given their currently super-hot form.

What do you think Arsenal’s chances are, of reaching the Champions League Final? And perhaps even lifting that trophy again, for the first time since 2007!?

COYGW!!

Michelle Maxwell

