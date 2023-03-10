Form Guide: Women’s Champions League QF. Arsenal away to Bayern Munich by Michelle

Arsenal qualified at the top of their group to qualify for the UEFA Women’s Champions League quarter-finals. Our Gunners were drawn against Bayern Munich Frauen and the teams will play the 1st leg of the quarter-final at Allianz Stadium on 21st March 2023, kick-off 5.45pm UK (6.45pm CET). Tickets are still available to purchase here.

Let’s take a look at what we can expect from Bayern Munich first shall we? The German giants have never reached a Champions League Final, though their biggest rivals Wolfsburg have won the Champions League twice. Despite not reaching a Champions League Final, Bayern have consistently made it to the quarter-finals in recent years and twice reached the semi-finals, most recently in 2020-21 when Chelsea knocked them out.

Bayern are currently 2nd in the Bundesliga, 7 points behind the Wolverines in the german women’s league equivalent of the WSL. They qualified 2nd only to Barcelona (on goal difference) in the Champions League group stage – and they beat Barcelona 3-1 in the groups!

So what have our Gunners got to offer these giants of the German Bundesliga? Well, Arsenal are of course giants themselves, of the English equivalent WSL and of the Champions League..

Arsenal are the only UK team to have won a Women’s Champions League Final, though it was back in 2007. Our Gunners have made it to the Champions League quarter-finals a record 15 times – more than any other club. Arsenal have also made it to the semi-finals 6 times – to say they have some pedigree in this competition would be an understatement..

Arsenal currently sit in the top 4 of the WSL and had not been excelling on the goal-scoring front (due to the loss of top scorers Mead & Miedema) with 2 draws and a defeat before recording their 1st WSL win of 2023 on Wednesday, when they defeated Liverpool 2-0. Arsenal also defeated Chelsea 3-1 last Sunday in the Conti Cup Final, which they had not won since 2018, so our Gunners definitely look like they are getting back to their winning ways and in good time to face Bayern Munich..

The return leg will be played on Wednesday 29th March at Emirates Stadium, kick-off at 8pm UK. Tickets are available to purchase here.

So, do you fancy Arsenal’s chances against Bayern Munich? If you’d asked me a couple of weeks ago I’d have been worried but looking at Arsenal fighting back after returning from the international break I truly believe our Gunners can go all the way! Especially with that Conti Cup win under their belts..

COYGW!!

Michelle Maxwell

Review of ARSENAL WOMEN’S brilliant victory over Chelsea in the Conti Cup Final ….…

Follow Michelle on Just Gooner Women on Twitter for regular updates on the Arsenal Womens Team!

Do you want to read more about the Arsenal Women’s Team? Click here….