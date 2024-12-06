“Form is really kicking in.” Arsenal Women’s Alessia Russo on the team’s resurgence

Before the women’s international break, Arsenal Women were on a fine run. They were unbeaten in 7 games in all competitions, with 6 wins and a draw. They now find themselves in the WSL top four and have already qualified for the Champions League quarterfinals.

Those fine results were a perfect turnaround for our Gunner women, who had a tough start to the season. Jonas Eidevall, in mid-October, opted to resign from his role as the Arsenal boss following a run of poor results. Upon the Swedish coach’s exit, his assistant, Renee Slegers, took over and has really been a revelation leading our girls.

Alessia Russo recently spoke to the media about the team’s resurgence. She says they’re finding their rhythm, they’re jelling, and the quality squad they have has everyone making an impact.

On Arsenal Women’s recent form, she said, “We’ve been having some great results. Form is really kicking in. We’re finding really good connections. We’ve got such a talented squad with so many different players that bring different things.”

That said, not long ago Lia Walti hinted that she and the Gunner Women would be looking to go on a winning run up until the winter break.

Russo seems to echo her claims. About the games before Christmas, she said, “Looking forward to it. After international football you wanna get back to your club as quick as possible. You miss the girls; you miss playing here.”

I guess from her words we can get the hint of how enthusiastic she is to help our Gunner women end the year in style.

Well, before the winter break, Arsenal Women take on Aston Villa at N5 (WSL), Valerenga away (Champions League), Liverpool away (WSL), and Bayern Munich at Meadow Park (Champions League). Maintaining a perfect record in these games would surely crown the perfect run our Gunner Women have had post Jonas Eidevall.

Hopefully we’ll find ourselves in the Top 3 before the Xmas break too, huh Gooners?!

Michelle M

