Formations that Arsenal can use with Mari and Soares in the first team

The signing of Pablo Mari and Cedric Soares gives Mikel Arteta different options.

Arsenal signed Pablo Mari and Cedric Soares in the last transfer window to provide the team with more cover at the back.

Both players now give Arteta more options to experiment on new systems and formations.

I reckon that the Spaniard will feel the need to change formation occasionally as that would make his team more unpredictable.

I have a few formations which I believe Arteta would contemplate switching to in some games just because he now has a different set of defenders.

3-5-2

This is not a popular formation at the moment mainly because most managers prefer to set up their teams with a single striker, however, I think Arsenal has the players to successfully use it.

The three at the back would be Pablo Mari, David Luiz and Sokratis Papastathopoulos.

Soares can come in on either flank as a wingback among the midfield five, Alex Lacazette and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang can both combine upfront.

3-4-3

This is a more popular formation. Arteta can start with the same back three as above and play Soares and Bellerin as full-backs.

He can play Granit Xhaka as a holding midfielder, Mesut Ozil as attacking midfielder and a front three of Lacazette, Aubameyang, and Nicolas Pepe.

4-1-4-1

This four at the back formation would help Arteta partner Mari and Luiz as the two centre-backs with a fit Kieran Tierney as their left-back while Cedric Soares would be the right back.

Hector Bellerin can play further forward as the right-winger and he would be part of the four attacking midfielders.

Xhaka would play holding midfield, while Ozil, Lacazette, Aubameyang, and Gabriel Martinelli would complete the starting XI.

Mikel Arteta may use his new players in a completely different manner to what I have written here, but his new signings could give birth to new systems.

An article from Ime