Former 21yo Arsenal player hits the ground running with Italian side AS Roma Women

Last weekend, Arsenal allowed one of their brightest midfield talents, Kathrine Kuhl, to leave. The young Danish international wasn’t able to break into the Arsenal engine room, and though full of potential, the club and the player saw it wise to part ways.

Many thought Kuhl would join Everton Women, but she didn’t. Instead, it was the Italian side AS Roma Femminile who managed to secure her from the Emirates Stadium in a €100k swoop – a record-breaking number is Italy’s Serie 1.

After joining, she opened up why the move to Roma was perfect for her:

Expectations for Italian League:

“Yeah, I have followed the Italian league a lot lately, especially because it’s growing so much. And I think my first impressions were like a family. I’ve heard a lot from when I came here that it feels like being in a family surrounded by really good fans. And what I know from Italian football is that the fans are very invested, and I really think that’s an important part of football. And then I think the team in Roma really looks passionate, and that inspires me a lot.”

On expectations about the Italian league:

“Yeah, as I said before, I followed the Italian league a bit, and I think it’s really growing and it’s really interesting to be a part of now because, yeah, women’s football is just growing and the Italian league is growing too.

“And I think it’s passion. Like, that’s the word that describes the Italian League: Passion and technical.

“Every game is a fight and it’s getting closer and closer in the table, which I really like.”

About her style:

“First of all, I’m a midfielder and I would describe myself as a creative midfielder, maybe.”

(Listen to the rest of her interview below and get to know her expectations for the rest of the season.)

📽️ La prima intervista in giallorosso di Kathrine Kuhl#ASRomaFemminile pic.twitter.com/32UBF5SQon — AS Roma Femminile 🇮🇹 🏆 (@ASRomaFemminile) January 18, 2025

The Danish international seems to have kicked off her new venture with a bang. After only making a 7-minute cameo appearance for Arsenal in the WSL this season, she’s already played 26 minutes of Serie A women’s football.

Last Sunday, she came on in the 64th minute of AS Roma Women’s 3-1 win over Juventus.

She entered the match when it was 1-1, and looking at her stats for that match, her impact must have been felt. Kuhl, who had been warming the Arsenal substitutes bench, recorded the following stats:

– Minutes: 26

– Touches: 16

– Accurate Passes: 8/10

– Ground Duels: 2/2

– Fouled: 1

– Clearances: 1

– Blocked Shots: 1

– Dribbled Past: 0

Her performance on Sunday night showed so much promise. It was the perfect start to her resurgence as she aims to play a big role in the upcoming UEFA Women’s European Championships with Denmark.

I don’t know about you, but Kathrine Kuhl is one player I’ll be looking forward to watching at the Euros. With the Denmark national team, she massively steps up, which is why at just 21, she already boasts 44 caps. That said, with regular game time in Rome, I hope she’ll steal the show and carry that form to the Euros where I for one will certainly be cheering her on.

Once a Gunner, always a Gunner – isn’t it great to see young Ke doing so well in her early days in Italy?

Michelle M

