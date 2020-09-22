Former agent confirms Messi was ‘tempted’ by Arsenal move

Fabian Soldini has revealed that Lionel Messi was ‘tempted’ by a move to Arsenal back in 2003, but decided against following team-mate Cesc Fabregas to North London.

The Argentine has since become a world renowned superstar, with many considering him to be the Greatest of All-Time, but at the time of considering a move to Arsenal, he was 16 years-old.

His former agent Soldini has claimed that Arsenal asked him to join, along with former team-mate Cesc back in the summer of 2003, but he finally made the decision to stay put, and nobody could question that decision looking at his career thus far.

“[Messi] was tempted to go to Arsenal, but he didn’t go,” he told Marca.

“I remember the day that Cesc asked to leave.

“Messi was also asked to go, but he didn’t want to leave.”

Messi and Cesc are the same age, with only a month separating the duo, and both have enjoyed thoroughly decorated careers, and Arsenal fans can only dream about what could have been if they had managed to persuade the Barca star.

The pair did team up in the senior side after Fabregas made his return to the Catalan giants in 2011, and the pair did win one La Liga title together in the 2012-13 season.

This summer, there was a media frenzy as Messi asked to quit the club, supposedly trying to trigger a clause which would allow him to leave for free, but his contract stated that the decision had to be made before June, and he was is now set to see out the remaining year on his deal.

Could Arsenal have a chance to tempt Messi to the Emirates next summer when his contract is up?

Patrick