Former Arsenal ace tips them to make top four this season

Former Arsenal striker Olivier Giroud has tipped them to make a return to the top four at the end of this season.

The Frenchman was at the Emirates between 2012 and 2018 and he was one player Arsenal fans loved watching.

He switched to city rivals, Chelsea, in 2018 after the Gunners signed Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

After a successful stint there, he won the Serie A with AC Milan after joining them last season.

As he achieves success as a player, Arsenal has struggled in the last few seasons and they haven’t played in the Champions League since he left.

However, they are an improved outfit in this campaign and they have set the pace in the title race so far.

Giroud has been impressed, and he has tipped them to make a return to the Champions League.

He said, as quoted by Football London:

“I’ve also been watching my Gooners. I think it’s going to be another interesting year for them.”

Asked if they can make the top four, he added: “Yes, definitely. I hope so.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

We have had a solid start to this season and we have a quality squad to execute the campaign.

Giroud has been in this position several times in his career as a professional player and his opinion is as valuable as many of the so-called pundits.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…

Full in-depth review of Arsenal’s Transfer Window with Alfie and Rob