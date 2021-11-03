Former Arsenal and Man United stars agree on Ramsdale’s future

Ian Wright and Garth Crooks are both in agreement that Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale is ready to take his chance for England.

The shot-stopper arrived in north London this summer with many fans uncertain as to whether he was the right calibre of player for the club, but he appears to have outdone all expectations of him.

Aaron has cemented his name in the first-team line-up of late, and is showing little signs of giving up that ghost as he continues to amaze with performance after performance of the highest level, and Bernd Leno now looks resigned to leaving the club in the near future having lost his place in the team.

Ramsdale’s impressive performances are now attracting attention in regards to the England number one’s role also, and Ian Wright has claimed it is simply a matter of time before Jordan Pickford has to give it up as his country’s favoured starter.

“With that distribution and making those saves, there is no way Jordan Pickford keeps him out for too much longer,” The Gunners leged told his Wrighty’s House Podcast.

“No way. He’s England number one.”

Garth Crooks also claimed he was ready for the England role in his weekly column at the BBC, where he picked Arsenal’s summer signing in his Team of the Week.

“To get a hand to the ball in the first place took some doing. To keep the shot from entering the back of the net from an excellent James Maddison free-kick was world class,” Crooks stated.

“However it was Ramsdale’s immediate recovery and re-positioning to stop further shots going over the line that impressed me most. Ramsdale has been a big hit since his arrival at Arsenal. Is he good enough to play for England? I don’t see why not on this showing.”

With the international break coming up in just over a week, would you be expecting Ramsdale to be considered to start already? Or could he have to wait a little while longer for his full debut?

Patrick