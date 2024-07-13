Former Arsenal and West Brom star hails Saka’s resilience at Euro 2024

Former Arsenal man Brendon Batson has commended Bukayo Saka for his resilience at Euro 2024.

Saka has been one of England’s standout performers and has successfully banished the memory of his penalty miss at Euro 2020 by confidently converting his spot-kick for England against Switzerland. Saka has now emerged as one of the best players in the England squad, showing remarkable composure and confidence on the field. His performances set an example for his teammates and inspire young players across England, which has greatly impressed Batson.

Batson was the first black player to play for Arsenal, and he says, as quoted by Express and Star:

“I’ve got the greatest admiration for Saka because he’s shown a lot of mental resilience, but also I think people around him have been very supportive – not just Arsenal supporters and Arsenal Football Club, but across the country.”

Saka is setting a good example to footballers around England, and if England wins Euro 2024 on Sunday, he will be considered for continental awards.

When he returns from the Euros, the attacker will also be eager to finally win the Premier League next season.

