Former Arsenal captain compares Saliba to Man United legend

William Gallas has claimed that Arsenal yougster William Saliba is of the same ilk as former Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand.

The 21 year-old has soaked up the plaudits since making a huge impression on his Gunners debut against Crystal Palace on Friday night, helping us onto a 2-0 victory.

Former Arsenal captain Gallas was also impressed, likening his devut performance to former England International Ferdinand.

‘Saliba is a really good player,’ Gallas is quoted by the Metro as stating. ‘When I look at him, he reminds me of a player I used to play against – and that player is Rio Ferdinand.

‘If you look at how Saliba plays, and how Rio did when he was young, they have the same style.

‘I didn’t say he will have the same career, but I hope he does. He just has a similar style to Ferdinand. I think Saliba will surprise a lot of people, he’s still so young and has much to prove, he will get even better.’

That is huge praise from Gallas, but part of me hopes that Saliba won’t ley all the praise get to his head too much.

It’s one thing to grow in confidence, but the hard work is not over, and I’d hate for him to get overly cocky.

We’ve handled his development well thus far, and I hope our backroom staff are able to keep him grounded and focused on the job in hand.

Patrick

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…