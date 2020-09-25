Former Arsenal captain finally tables an apology

Laurent Koscielny has finally tendered an apology to Arsenal fans after his enraging unveiling video as a Bourdeaux player last summer.

The Frenchman spent nine years at the Emirates with Arsenal and he was one of the crowd favourites having won the hearts of fans with his fine displays at the core of the defence.

He wanted a move back to France to be closer to his family last summer, but the Gunners needed him and the club was unwilling to let him go.

The defender went AWOL to force the move away from the Emirates and Arsenal eventually bowed to his demands.

In his unveiling video at his new home, he was seen taking off an Arsenal shirt to reveal the jersey of his new team and some Arsenal fans felt insulted by that video.

He has been silent about it since it came out despite the backlash, but he has recently spoken up and apologised for it.

He claimed that he didn’t expect the video to cause that much outrage and admitted that he enjoyed his time at the Emirates.

Koscielny said via Sun Sports: “I had nine incredible years there, lots of memories with this club.

“I know that my announcement video at Bordeaux caused a bit of a stir.

“I want to apologise to the fans for that, I didn’t expect it to affect them in the way that it did.”