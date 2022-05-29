Former Arsenal captain in line for managerial return

Former Arsenal captain Sol Campbell is expected to take up the manager’s job for Swindon Town in League Two.

The former defender hung up his playing boots in 2011, a year after leaving the Gunners for the second time, before moving into coaching, and now looks set for his third spell in charge of a Football League club.

Campbell was recently penned in for talks with Queens Park Rangers as he looks to make his return to the helm, having enjoyed tough spells at both Southend and Macclesfield previously, but now looks set to be hired to take over at Swindon Town as reported locally, who narrowly missed out on promotion to League One after losing in the final playoff game this week.

Should this be completed, it will be the first time that he has taken on a job prior to the start of the campaign, and will give him his first shot at pre-season training where he can try and drill his ideas into his team before the big kick-off, with his side likely to be hoping for promotion next term after coming so close this time around.

Campbell has previously spoken about not getting a fair start into coaching, and this will be his best chance yet to prove his doubters wrong, with a great base to start with on his latest challenge.

Patrick

