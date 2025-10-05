Former Arsenal Defender Attracts Premier League Interest

Takehiro Tomiyasu could be on his way back to the Premier League. While a return to Arsenal is not on the cards, reports suggest Brighton & Hove Albion are among several top English sides interested in the versatile defender.

Tomiyasu is a rare talent, an intelligent, adaptable defender who can operate across the entire back four. For any manager, he is a tactical dream.

Disappointing exit from Arsenal

He showed real promise at Arsenal, but persistent injuries severely hampered his progress. Before his release, both he and the club conceded that “the relationship” was not working.

Having spent an extended spell on the sidelines, his departure came as little surprise, though it left many wondering what would come next for the 26-year-old.

Free agency and new opportunities

Summer came and went, and the Japan international remained unsigned. As a free agent, he is free to join a new club at any time but with the 2026 World Cup approaching, he needs to be playing soon. Missing out would be a frustrating blow.

In early September, JA reported that AC Milan were keen to offer Tomiyasu a fresh start.

The Rossoneri, who likely tracked him since his Bologna days, must have seen his availability as a tempting opportunity.

Yet despite the speculation, they have yet to make their move.

That hesitation may now cost Milan. Football London reports:

“Premier League clubs are keen on the potential of a bargain, if he can prove his fitness.

“Brighton have been linked with the versatile defender – who can play across the back – having enjoyed his time in English football.”

While it may sting to see him join a league rival, Tomiyasu deserves the chance to reinvent himself. If he can put his injury struggles behind him, he will be back doing what he loves most, playing football.

