Former Arsenal defender names centre back the Gunners should try to sign

Sol Campbell has backed Arsenal to sign Conor Coady from Wolves as the Gunners continue rebuilding their team.

We expect Mikel Arteta to make some new signings when the transfer window reopens.

David Luiz is leaving the Emirates on the expiry of his contract and the Brazilian defender would need replacing.

This has made signing a new centre-back a priority for the Gunners and they have been linked with a few good ones.

Apart from Coady, they have also been linked with a move for the likes of Jules Kounde and Ben White.

Campbell says several players will deliver if they joined the Gunners and he named Coady as one player who has done well enough to deserve a move to the Emirates.

He praised the former Liverpool man who has been at Wolves since 2015 as a player who has been in fine form in the Premier League and Arsenal should consider signing him.

Campbell said via the Daily Star: “There’s a lot of players out there who can fit the Arsenal mould. Conor Coady is a good player.

“He’s at a good club now in Wolves, but he’s actually someone I’d be looking at for Arsenal this summer.”