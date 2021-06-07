Former Arsenal defender names centre back the Gunners should try to sign

Sol Campbell has backed Arsenal to sign Conor Coady from Wolves as the Gunners continue rebuilding their team.
We expect Mikel Arteta to make some new signings when the transfer window reopens.
David Luiz is leaving the Emirates on the expiry of his contract and the Brazilian defender would need replacing.
This has made signing a new centre-back a priority for the Gunners and they have been linked with a few good ones.
Apart from Coady, they have also been linked with a move for the likes of Jules Kounde and Ben White.
Campbell says several players will deliver if they joined the Gunners and he named Coady as one player who has done well enough to deserve a move to the Emirates.
He praised the former Liverpool man who has been at Wolves since 2015 as a player who has been in fine form in the Premier League and Arsenal should consider signing him.
Campbell said via the Daily Star: “There’s a lot of players out there who can fit the Arsenal mould. Conor Coady is a good player.
“He’s at a good club now in Wolves, but he’s actually someone I’d be looking at for Arsenal this summer.”
Sorry to disagree with a guy who was a very fine CB but I do not share his views on Coady, nor do I consider it appropriate for us to sign another centre back.Having watched Mavroponas perform very well for Greece against Norway there is a case for him to be given a chance to prove himself with Arsenal which would increase to six, our collection of CBs. To me Coady is fortunate to be in the England squad for the Euros as he has had a poor season with Wolves and is very vulnerable in a flat back four system.On a brighter note I am delighted Southgate has brought in young Ben White who has been excellent for Brighton in a number of positions.
Oh my world!!
Our greats are giving me inexplicable Joy!!..😊🤗.
Yesterday, Emmanuel Petit went alongside my Clamour for Wilfred Zaha!!..
Today, Sol Campbell is rooting for a player I have said here, Arsenal needs, i.e. Conor Coady!!
Coady will be a great signing for us, although Gabriel n Pablo Mari will have to be on d bench!!
But Really, He’s a Fine defender, Aggressive, calculative, simple-minded n will partner his English counterpart, Rob Holding very well!!
Great thoughts from Sol Campbell!!
Wish we get..
Bissouma
Zaha
Andre Silva or Raul Jimenez
Conor Coady..😊😔
My Dream Lineup for the coming season..
Leno
Bellerin. Holding Coady. Tierney
Partey
Bissouma Willock
Saka. Andre Silva. Zaha
(Raul Jimenez)