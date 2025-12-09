Former Arsenal favourite finds a new club after injury hell

Takehiro Tomiyasu is set to make his return to professional football, only months after his contract with Arsenal was terminated. The Gunners had grown frustrated with his persistent fitness issues, which resulted in him featuring in just one match throughout the entire previous season. His involvement in that game lasted only a few seconds before he suffered further injuries, ruling him out for the remainder of the campaign.

Despite these setbacks, Tomiyasu remained a well-liked figure among Mikel Arteta and the Arsenal supporters. His commitment, work rate and determination on the pitch earned him widespread respect, and he developed a reputation as a player who always gave everything for the team. Even during long periods spent on the treatment table, he continued to receive strong backing from fans and staff alike.

Departure From Arsenal

However, the situation became untenable in the summer, leading the club and Tomiyasu to mutually agree to terminate his contract. It was a difficult decision given the affection many at the club held for him, but both parties recognised the need for a fresh start. The departure marked the end of a spell defined by both impressive performances and recurring injuries that prevented him from fulfilling his potential in North London.

Tomiyasu’s priority now is to rebuild his career, re-establish his rhythm and secure the playing time required to return to peak condition.

A Fresh Start in the Netherlands

According to Football London, Tomiyasu has reached an agreement with Ajax to join the Dutch club on a short-term basis. The move offers him the chance to regain match fitness while competing at a high level, and provides a platform for consistent minutes that were impossible to achieve at Arsenal due to his injuries.

Tomi is determined to feature at the World Cup next year, and regular game time will be essential if he is to achieve that ambition. His move to Ajax represents an important opportunity to revive his career and demonstrate once again the qualities that made him such a popular figure at Arsenal.

