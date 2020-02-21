Former Arsenal favourite gives his opinion on Mikel Arteta

Arsenal fan favourite, Santi Cazorla has backed Mikel Arteta to succeed as the manager of Arsenal.

Arteta was given the job of managing his former side last December after Arsenal had started the season poorly under Unai Emery.

He has managed to turn the club’s fortune around with two wins in his last two games including their tough away game against Olympiacos in the Europa League last night.

Arsenal’s upturn in form could help them rise up the league table and perhaps get them an unlikely top-four finish if the teams above them continue to perform inconsistently.

There were several critics of the move when Arsenal decided to take a chance on the Spaniard and some fans believed the club needed a more experienced hand at the time.

Carzola doesn’t agree with that thinking and he believes that the club has made the right choice by making Arteta their new boss.

As quoted in the Sun, the Villarreal midfielder said: “Arteta deserves to be the boss. He was always a leader in the dressing room.

“It was the right decision to put him in as manager; it made sense and he has everything you need for the job.

“I hope he takes Arsenal up the table.”

As things stand today, Arteta has more than vindicated the faith put in him by both the club and fans. Arsenal is now totally unrecognisable to the Arsenal we saw just a couple of months ago and there is no reason that the progress shown under Arteta does not continue in an upward trajectory.