Former Arsenal favourite urged to join Scottish outfit

Ally McCoist has urged Jack Wilshere to make a free transfer to Rangers and join the revolution of Steven Gerard.

Gerard is on the cusp of helping Rangers to end the stranglehold of Celtic on Scottish football after his team’s amazing start to the season.

Rangers have played 14 league games, won 12 and drew two as they start the campaign motivated to stop Celtic from winning ten consecutive league titles.

Wilshere, on the other hand, has been without a club after he was released by West Ham at the start of this season.

The former Arsenal man spent two seasons at the London Stadium after leaving Arsenal, and he was expecting to relaunch his career there.

However, that didn’t happen, and it seems he will waste his career that started in a very promising manner.

McCoist is worried that Wilshere will be remembered as one of those guys who had talent but never made it and he has urged him to join Rangers if that will bring the smile back to his face.

“If he comes to Rangers then great because he is a fantastic player,” said McCoist via Sun Sports.

“To be honest, I just want to see Jack Wilshere playing anywhere regularly to get a smile back on that lad’s face again because he has suffered terribly from injuries.

“I hate to say this but, at 28, it looks as if his career could pass him by and Jack will be remembered as one of those guys with amazing talent who couldn’t fulfil his potential in terms of the number of games he played.

“I’d hate to see that happen to someone with Jack Wilshere’s exceptional talent.”