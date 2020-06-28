Former Arsenal forward discusses David Luiz and how he would play against him

David Luiz has become a bit of a laughingstock in the Arsenal team because of his recent showings. The Brazilian had been the most expensive defender in the world at some point in his career, and he has won league titles in at least three countries.

However, eyebrows were raised when Arsenal made a move for him in the last transfer window with most Gooners probably wondered what their team wanted to do with a player that couldn’t get into Frank Lampard’s team.

He has been inconsistent and seems to never learn despite the many times that he has cost his team games and points.

Arsenal gave him a new deal that would see him remain with them until the end of next season.

Robin van Persie has now claimed that he would target the Brazilian if he was a striker playing against him.

He claimed that Luiz was too old to be considered someone with a bright future and he has to cut out those silly mistakes from his game.

‘With David Luiz, if he was 24 or 25 you would say he is potentially world class,’ BT Sport pundit Van Persie said as quoted by Mail Sports.

‘But he is not. He is 33. He has all the skills too because he is confident on the ball, he can pass, he can dribble. He can defend but he just makes too many silly mistakes which makes it for an opponent.

‘If you play against him, I would go at him, almost try to bully him and to make physical contact with him and move around him and try to tease him a little bit because he is vulnerable.

‘The first job you have to do is to defend, be solid and be trustworthy. If you have extra, you can dribble, do some nice passes perfect but he needs to focus on his job.’