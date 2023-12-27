Former Arsenal goalkeeper gives Ramsdale a piece of advice on his future

Former Arsenal goalkeeper Vito Mannone has offered advice to Aaron Ramsdale, who recently lost his starting position at the Emirates to David Raya.

Ramsdale had been lauded as one of the Premier League’s top goalkeepers last season, playing a key role in Arsenal’s pursuit of a Premier League title. Despite starting the current season seemingly as the secured first-choice goalkeeper for Arsenal, Mikel Arteta secured the loan signing of David Raya from Brentford just before the transfer window closed.

With Raya now holding the position of the first-choice goalkeeper, Ramsdale is contemplating his future at the club as Euro 2024 approaches. Although several clubs have shown interest in acquiring him, Arsenal is not planning to sell him in the upcoming month.

Mannone spent several years at Arsenal and was never confirmed as the number one for a long time and said, as quoted by The Sun:

“It’s not easy but in Ramsdale’s place I’d have taken it badly.

“My advice to him is to keep working.

“I waited eight years before I became a Premier League regular, Emi Martinez had to wait ten years before stealing the show.

“He also had many loans and paid his dues. But those who work and bide their time eventually end up making it.

“But if Ramsdale’s moment won’t come again, he should look for it elsewhere! There’s not much else he can do.”

Ramsdale remains an outstanding goalie, but we trust our manager to make the right decision on each position in his team.

