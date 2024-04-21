Former Arsenal idol compares himself to Martin Odegaard

Santi Cazorla has admitted to being a fan of Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard and sees similarities between himself and the Norwegian midfielder.

Cazorla was with the Gunners between 2012 and 2018, making more league appearances for Arsenal than for any other club.

He remains a fan favourite, and most Arsenal fans were saddened to see him leave after an injury-riddled final year at the Emirates.

Now 39, the Spaniard still plays for his boyhood club, Real Oviedo, where he essentially plays for free.

Cazorla has been closely following Arsenal’s quest to win the league under his former teammate Mikel Arteta.

While he enjoys watching several Arsenal players, he sees Odegaard in a situation similar to his own when he moved to the Emirates.

Speaking about the Norwegian, he said to the Daily Mail:

‘I love [Martin] Odegaard.

‘He wanted to be an important player somewhere and at Arsenal he has found that. I see myself in him because when I went to Arsenal I found a coach, in Arsene Wenger, who had so much faith in me. The second season he made me captain almost before I knew how to say hello in English!’

Just Arsenal Opinion

Odegaard has been such a revelation for us since he joined the club and his performance in the last two seasons has deserved a medal.

