Former Arsenal Invincible eyeing first managerial role in Scotland

Jens Lehmann has put his name forward for the vacant Dundee United manager’s spot, after their previous manager returned to Hearts.

The former shotstopper joined the club in the summer of 2003, and played every minute of our unbeaten campaign, and his name will remain in the history books for some time.

Lehmann eventually left the club in 2008, before returning for a short stint whilst working on his training badges in 2011, and got his first role as coach with Arsenal also, arriving as Arsene Wenger’s assistant coach, but was moved on a year later when Unai Emery came in and brought his own coaching staff with him.

The Herald in Scotland now state that the German is now to be considered for the role in Scotland, where he could well find himself taking on former rival Steven Gerrard, as well as former Norwich star Gary Holt, who manage Rangers and Livingston respectively.

It will be interesting to see if the newly promoted Scottish Premiership side will take up Lehmann’s offer to take over the team, although they may well take the less risky option of hiring Craig Levein, who is believed to also be open to the role.

Levein has a host of experience in managing, with Leicester City and Scotland most noteworthy on his CV, but the biggest advantage he may have is that he knows the club well having also managed Dundee United previously between 2006-09.

Does Lehmann have all the credentials needed to make it as a coach? Does Levein’s past experience make him favourite to land the role?

