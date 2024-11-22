Former Arsenal man and mentor to Victor Gyökeres wants the Swede to join the Gunners

The Gunners have been linked with making a move for Victor Gyökeres for some time now, well let’s just say after his debut campaign for Sporting CP. His debut campaign for the Portuguese club was truly remarkable, he ended last season with a total of 43 goals and 14 assists for his club in all competitions.

This was impressive to say the least, but people didn’t take notice like they have done this season, this has been due to an increased scoring rate and also because of the goals he has scored in some high profile matches this season. This has meant that interest in him has nearly doubled as opposed to the start of the campaign, a whole host of top European clubs have already been linked with a move this season.

This has been simply because he is the hottest striker in the entire world currently, he scored a remarkable four goals while playing for Sweden last night(as of writing this article) against Azerbaijan. This has taken his goal tally to an impressive figure of 32 this season (for club and country) and we’re yet to even reach the half way stage of the campaign!

Given our struggles in front of goal this season, he will certainly be a player every Gooner would love to see in red and white. These sentiments have been echoed by a Swede who was a former Gunner himself. Anders Limpar was a member of our double winning side in 1991 and he had this to say about Gyökeres potentially joining the Gunners, he told Fotboll Direkt: “I know Gyökeres very well personally, I was a bit of a mentor for him when he played for Brommapojkarna, he and Ludwig Augustinsson. So, I’ve talked a lot about professional life with him.

“He’s a fantastically hardworking forward who scores a lot of goals. If we at Arsenal were to buy Gyökeres, then he will definitely call me. But then to see Gyökeres at Arsenal, that would be crazy. His work rate, he runs like a madman. When it doesn’t work out for Viktor, he works his way into the game with uncomfortable runs.

“When other top forwards aren’t doing well, they don’t work so hard for the team, they save their energy, Viktor never saves his energy. When things are a bit slow, he works his way into a game with runs, that’s why it has gone so well.”

The Swedish international currently has an £86million release clause written into his deal but it had been reported that Sporting may accept a bit less than that (£63million) in what will be a big boost to our chances of landing him, this will not be applicable in January however, which means that any deal for him will be done next summer at the earliest.

What will not also help our cause are the links to other clubs, Arsenal don’t usually enter or win a bidding war and that might see us miss out on the striker.

Regardless however, what are our chances of getting a deal done for the Sporting hit man?

