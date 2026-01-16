Former Arsenal man believes missing pre-season has affected Gyokeres

Former Arsenal midfielder Stefan Schwarz believes that Viktor Gyokeres’ difficulty in finding goals at Arsenal can partly be explained by his disrupted pre-season. The striker arrived with huge expectations after his outstanding form at Sporting Club, but his transition to English football has not been as smooth as many anticipated.

Delayed move impacted preparation

Arsenal were locked in negotiations for Gyokeres’ signature for a significant period, with Sporting unwilling to compromise unless their valuation was met. Several other clubs were prepared to pay more, meaning Sporting had little incentive to lower their demands. Despite that, Gyokeres made it clear that Arsenal was his preferred destination and pushed strongly for the move.

The striker refused to engage in personal terms discussions with other interested sides, which slowed the process considerably. As a result, the transfer was only finalised towards the end of pre-season. That delay meant Gyokeres trained for just a few weeks with his new teammates before competitive action began, limiting his ability to fully adapt to Arsenal’s playing style and physical demands.

Given his exceptional performances in Portugal, there was still an expectation that he would start scoring immediately. However, the lack of a full pre-season has appeared to affect his sharpness and understanding with those around him. While his work rate and pressing have been evident, the goals that defined his reputation have been harder to come by.

Schwarz highlights long-term effects

Schwarz believes missing such a crucial preparation period can have lasting consequences. He feels Gyokeres has been forced to chase fitness and rhythm throughout the campaign rather than building them naturally from the start. That challenge has been compounded by injury setbacks, further interrupting his momentum.

Speaking according to Metro Sport, Schwarz explained, ‘He has had a tough start, but I believe as well that when you miss a big part of pre-season, it affects you for the whole season. You are always catching up, and he picked up an injury too.’

Those comments reflect a wider understanding that Gyokeres’ struggles are not purely down to form or confidence. Adapting to a new league, a new tactical system, and a disrupted build-up has made his task significantly harder. With time, fitness, and continuity, there remains a belief that the striker can still show why Arsenal were so determined to secure his signature.