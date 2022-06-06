Former Arsenal man explains why Gnabry’s return to the club is ideal

Kevin Campbell is excited at the prospect of Serge Gnabry returning to Arsenal as he nears an exit from Bayern Munich.

The German was at the Emirates earlier in his career, but he struggled in the Premier League and he eventually left for the Bundesliga.

He has now become a global superstar and has won all the club trophies he can win at Bayern.

The Germans want to keep him, but they are unwilling to meet his contract demands, which has made it possible for a new club to pounce and add him to their squad.

Arsenal has been linked with a return for him, and Campbell admits it would be the perfect transfer.

He tells Football Insider: “He is obviously a player Arteta admires. He knows his qualities and likes him as a player.

“The likes of Gnabry would fit in seamlessly. He knows the club. It would be the second coming but he knows the club. It is not as if it would be all knew to him. That part of it is really important.

“You want new signings to hit the ground running. You would not have to worry about that with Gnabry.

“There is definite legs in it because Gnabry still has Arsenal in him. If the opportunity arises… Wow. He is quality.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Signing Gnabry for the second time would be an amazing achievement, but it is really hard to see that happening, considering the quality of the clubs looking to sign him.

The German will not want to move to a team that isn’t in the Champions League and that disqualifies us automatically.