Tottenham were allowed to sign Yves Bissouma from Brighton relatively unchallenged this summer, and Kevin Campbell claims that is because Arsenal want a more ‘progressive’ midfielder.

The Gunners have moved to bring in four new signings already, and many clubs have been working well so far this summer, and one player who we decided to overlook has since joined Spurs.

Bissouma has been linked with a move to the Emirates for some time, with the player seemingly showing an interest in coming to Arsenal previously, but with him now having joined our rivals, former Gunner Campbell has claimed it is because we had a less defensive target in our sights.

“I think we bypassed Bissouma because we want Tielemans,” Kevin told the Highbury Squad.

“We want more of a progressive player in that midfield, somebody who can do the job in midfield but somebody who is going to be a goal-threat.”

He added: “I think personally Leicester are going to play hardball with Tielemans because they are going to want as much money as they can.”

As much as I think Bissouma would have been a great option to have, a serious goal threat is missed more from our central midfield area. I’ve said it before, and I’m sure it won’t be the last time, I would absolutely love to see Youri Tielemans signed this summer. I think he is easily amongst the best CMs in the Premier League right now, and with his contract situation, there may not be a better chance of making that happen.

