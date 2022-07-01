Former Arsenal man is confident they will land key target

Kevin Campbell believes Arsenal is in a good position to add Lisandro Martinez to their squad in this transfer window.

The Gunners have made the Ajax defender a key target as they continue to revamp their current group.

They have added Fabio Vieira, Matt Turner and Marquinhos to the group so far, but their summer business is far from over.

A move for more players is on the cards, and Martinez could become one of their incoming stars.

The 24-year-old Argentinian is also being pursued by Manchester United, but Campbell says Arsenal is on the right path towards adding him to their squad.

He tells Football Insider:

“It sounds like the door has been opened.

“There is a seat at the table. They are open to discussing it.

“If Ajax weren’t interested in selling they would have rejected this bid out of hand.

“I don’t believe personal terms will be an issue. It is just a matter of the clubs thrashing it out.

“It is nice to see Arsenal looking to open these doors. I like that Arsenal are acting early and are trying to get these deals done.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Martinez is one of the most sought-after players in the current Ajax team, and that just shows how good he is.

We need more capable hands in our team. Adding him to the group will certainly add quality to it.

However, we must not underestimate the threat from United, considering that his former manager is their new boss and they have the money to beat us to his signature.

