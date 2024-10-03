Former Arsenal man tips Man City to snap up Arteta to replace Guardiola

Mikel Arteta began his coaching career at Manchester City, where he worked under Pep Guardiola from the start of his managerial journey until the end of 2019, when he became Arsenal’s head coach.

Since joining Arsenal, Arteta has been in excellent form, transforming the club into the second-best team in the Premier League, trailing only City. His Arsenal side continues to challenge Manchester City for the top spot, and they are seen as strong contenders to win the title this season.

Interestingly, there is growing speculation that this could be Pep Guardiola’s final season as City’s manager, with his contract set to expire at the end of the campaign. The fact that Guardiola has not signed a new contract suggests he might be preparing to leave.

In light of this, former Arsenal player Emmanuel Petit has suggested that Arteta is best positioned to succeed Guardiola at Manchester City, given his previous experience at the club and his impressive work at Arsenal.

He said, as quoted by the Daily Star:

“If Guardiola does decide to leave, the best possible replacement would be Mikel Arteta. He knows the club, and he knows the philosophy which he has tried to repeat at Arsenal.

“Guardiola has begun to show signs of tiredness in the last two years, and you can sometimes see that he is lacking energy. Things move so fast and anything can happen in football, Arteta could step into Guardiola’s shoes but City wouldn’t be the only club interested in him.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Even though he has not won a trophy for us so far, Arteta has been one of the best coaches in the Premier League and can easily replace Guardiola at City, but we should not allow that to happen.

