Former Arsenal manager set to land his first job after leaving the Emirates 

Unai Emery could be set to make a return to management sooner than most expected, according to reports.

Reports from Italy via Mail Sport claims that the Spaniard is being lined up to become the next AC Milan manager as Stefano Pioli continues to struggle.

Milan has had two managers this season already but the former European champions are still struggling and they look set to miss out on Champions League football yet again despite the fact that they signed Zlatan Ibrahimovic in the last transfer window.

Emery lasted 18 months as Arsenal’s manager before he was given the boot at the end of last year.

He replaced Arsene Wenger with hopes of helping the club return to the Champions League.

He managed the Gunners to reach the final of the Europa League last season and fans thought they would take the next step this season.

Arsenal spent a lot of money in the summer on the likes of Nicolas Pepe and Kieran Tierney, however, their season started poorly and Emery paid the price with his job.

The Spaniard, however, remains a top-rated manager in Europe after his successful stint as the boss of Sevilla and PSG.

He won the Europa League three times with Sevilla and won the French league and several other domestic competitions with PSG.