Former-Arsenal midfielder charged following three-year investigation

Partey faces six serious allegations between 2021 and 2022
Many fans were aware that Thomas Partey was part of an ongoing investigation. Opposition supporters often booed him and chanted “You know what you are” whenever he played, reflecting how widespread the speculation had become online.
Now, the Metropolitan Police have formally charged Mr Partey with five counts of rape and one count of sexual assault. Two counts of rape relate to one woman, three to another, and the sexual assault charge concerns a third individual. These alleged offences are said to have occurred between 2021 and 2022.
His lawyer released a statement that read: “Thomas Partey denies all the charges against him. He has fully cooperated with the police and CPS throughout their three-year investigation. He now welcomes the opportunity to finally clear his name.”
The former Arsenal midfielder, who recently left the club, maintains the right to a fair trial and should be considered innocent until proven guilty. Arsenal consistently treated him in accordance with this principle, continuing to select him for matches despite his name circulating online.
Arsenal departure and the wider implications
All parties were likely aware that the CPS were reviewing evidence and that charges could follow. It is difficult to believe this would not have played a role in Arsenal’s decision to release Partey after five years in North London. Like any other organisation, the club may have preferred to create distance from the situation from a PR perspective.
This is why it was surprising that Partey, given his age and injury record, expected to be paid £200,000 a week to stay, or even asked for a pay rise. Some at the club may now feel relieved that the player effectively ruled himself out of contention for a new deal.
He is reportedly due to get married this weekend.
The accusations he faces are extremely serious and extend far beyond the football pitch.
Support is available through the independent charity Rape Crisis via the 24/7 Rape and Sexual Abuse Support Line.
Dan Smith
__________________________________________________________________________________________
ADMIN COMMENT
So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….
You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.
CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…
Is it just a coincidence that after his contract with Arsenal came to an end is he was publicly charged?
Or
Because he was leaving the country and moving to Turkey (Galatasaray), hence why they rushed to charge?
And when the news first came in about 3 years ago I was stuck in two minds, I thought we should have taken another loss and terminated Partey’s contract then.
But then I was also thinking “Innocent until proven Guilty”.
So I understand the conundrum the club must have been in.
A very difficult situation.
If you want a proper take on this subject go and read Arseblog today. Intelligent considered comment. It is a disgrace that the club even considered renewing his contract given he had been arrested several times.
I read the arseblog take and it’s in no way considered. It’s a complete damnation of Arsenal and outright conviction of Thomas Partey.
What are the authors’ sources of information? How is the author so sure that the accused is guilty and Arsenal blame worthy?
There’s nothing considerate in that piece.
👍Agree Obieze. Overboard condemnation based on numerous assumptions.
Never surprises anyone that players of African descent are targeted for slander and fabricated crimes. Mendi was arrested, then released after his name was dragged in mud, tarnished forever. Anyone who knows Thomas Partey will not believe these outrageous allegations. We’ve witnessed many Openly racist practices in English football. No surprised at all.
Not really mate
People of various race / culture / descent are investigated for crimes
Some are falsely accused , others are guilty
Saying we shouldn’t believe these allegations because he happens to be African ironically is you adopting a racist practice
We don’t know either way if he is guilty
Innocent until proven guilty but where is the integrity of the club. I don’t know all the details but it’s not a good look and l question the clubs values.
If “innocent until proven guilty” what is your gripe with the integrity of the club?
Are the club supposed to take action against a player for unproven allegations?
Arteta and Berta tried to renew this man’s contract, let’s never forget that. I’ll be happy the day those two leave the club as well. They’ve brought shame to the football club and clearly have a poor moral compass.
Disagree
If Arsenal had stopped playing him and released him because they judged his guilt and it then turns out he’s innocent/ claims are false Arsenal moral compass would equally be questioned
Arsenal did the professional thing
In similar situations at other clubs, they have suspended the player until an outcome is concluded and at present our clubs integrity and values are being questioned, not only by supporters at other clubs but our own too. Of course innocent until proven guilty but I don’t think our club has done itself any favors in this saga.
So you wanted the club to suspend a player who has not been charged for a crime. In what planet does that happen?
Is he guilty? No one knows.
Is he innocent? He is until proven guilty.
So let’s not act as though he’s guilty of anything. After all, we’ve seen cases like these before where the players are proven innocent but already have their names tarnished while the false accusers go scot free
Some males are predatory and there are some women who throw themselves at footballers and others in the rich and famous people and don’t like the outcome if they’re one night stands
Partey may be predatory or act as if he’s entitled. He is fortunate to be in a country where a fair trial can be expected.
I think that the football world expect these top earning young men to be role models. Arsenal did the right thing by playing him before charges were brought. Difficult to do so if facing serious charges such as have been levelled at Partey. Suspension on full pay is an option
Mohlanka’s unnecessary use of the race card helps no one and his comments about Mendy only serve to highlight that his acquittal shows that justice was seen to be done
I wrote that as if he was still an Arsenal player which he isn’t