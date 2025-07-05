Former-Arsenal midfielder charged following three-year investigation

Partey faces six serious allegations between 2021 and 2022

Many fans were aware that Thomas Partey was part of an ongoing investigation. Opposition supporters often booed him and chanted “You know what you are” whenever he played, reflecting how widespread the speculation had become online.

Now, the Metropolitan Police have formally charged Mr Partey with five counts of rape and one count of sexual assault. Two counts of rape relate to one woman, three to another, and the sexual assault charge concerns a third individual. These alleged offences are said to have occurred between 2021 and 2022.

His lawyer released a statement that read: “Thomas Partey denies all the charges against him. He has fully cooperated with the police and CPS throughout their three-year investigation. He now welcomes the opportunity to finally clear his name.”

The former Arsenal midfielder, who recently left the club, maintains the right to a fair trial and should be considered innocent until proven guilty. Arsenal consistently treated him in accordance with this principle, continuing to select him for matches despite his name circulating online.

Arsenal departure and the wider implications

All parties were likely aware that the CPS were reviewing evidence and that charges could follow. It is difficult to believe this would not have played a role in Arsenal’s decision to release Partey after five years in North London. Like any other organisation, the club may have preferred to create distance from the situation from a PR perspective.

This is why it was surprising that Partey, given his age and injury record, expected to be paid £200,000 a week to stay, or even asked for a pay rise. Some at the club may now feel relieved that the player effectively ruled himself out of contention for a new deal.

He is reportedly due to get married this weekend.

The accusations he faces are extremely serious and extend far beyond the football pitch.

Support is available through the independent charity Rape Crisis via the 24/7 Rape and Sexual Abuse Support Line.

Dan Smith

