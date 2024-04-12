Former Arsenal player aims a shot at Arteta over the treatment of Ramsdale

Andy Cole has joined the chorus of pundits criticizing Mikel Arteta’s goalkeeping decisions this season.
Aaron Ramsdale concluded last season as one of the Premier League’s standout goalkeepers, contributing significantly to Arsenal’s near title-winning performance.
Ramsdale’s performances endeared him to many Arsenal fans, who celebrated the acquisition of a top-tier goalkeeper.
However, Mikel Arteta appeared less content with Ramsdale’s displays and opted to sign David Raya from Brentford.
Raya had long been on Arsenal’s radar, and they secured his services at the start of the current campaign.
Arteta publicly stated that both goalkeepers would have an opportunity to compete for the number one spot, effectively having two primary choices.
Ultimately, Arteta favoured Raya as his first-choice goalkeeper, and the Spaniard has retained his place in goal since. However, Cole expressed dissatisfaction with the handling of Ramsdale’s situation.
The former striker said, as quoted by DAZN:
“I think he’s been hard done by, I really do. He was so good for Arsenal last season and then all of a sudden, Mikel Arteta has gone out and got a new goalkeeper and initially claimed that he had two number ones, which was complete nonsense from day one.
“The way he’s disregarded Ramsdale has been really disrespectful. He’s mugged him off basically.”
Raya has proven to be a good goalkeeper, and we need to move on from the decision to field him ahead of Ramsdale.
Did Cole get paid for his words of wisdom? Or is he looking for a new career as an expert on players at the club he only ever played one league game for, and that as a sub?
So he’s not allowed an opinion Jax?
I’m surprised that you take this stance and what on earth has the amount of times he played for The Arsenal come into it?.
How many times have YOU played for The Arsenal!
And that’s my opinion🙄.
So are you looking for a new career as well then? 🥴
Of course. I could do that, it’s easy😃.
For all the chopping and changing at GK, can’t help but wonder if we should have just stayed with Emi and saved all that money.
I would argue that Emi is as good as Ramsdale at shot stopping, and as good as Raya at distribution. Too bad things did not work out.
The whole issue about wanting to be first choice GK with Emi has played out in an odd way.
Ramsdale was not challenged when he was number 1, and Raya has not been challenged since he was number 1. Not sure what the issue was with Emi wanting to be known as the number 1.
I don’t understand what happened, if someone could explain and enlighten me I would appreciate their effort and knowledge. Because it seems ridiculous since Ramsdale and Raya were made first choice without competition, so what is the difference with Emi?
There is sufficent sample size of matches that have been played for one to draw fact based inferences between the three players. Arteta wants a sweeper ball playing keeper to deliver his 4-3-3 and not a box shot stopping keeper who is there to prevent a goal being scored. Just watch what Raya does as a goal keeper like starting transitions fast, playing in a back four and allowing Zinny to invert. Different profile.
With Emi, he was dissatisfied because Arsenal “kept putting goalkeepers in front of me”. He’d been at the club ten years and still didn’t get the number one job he thought he was worth, and we now know that he’s probably one of the best three keepers in the Premier League and a World Cup winner.
Durand, my friend, is not thr real truth that very many Gooners, myself included , knew all along that MARTINEZ being let go was a huge mistake that would and did cost us enormously, both on the field and in extra money needlessly spent.
It was just ONE huge mistake among many others made by management at that time.
But that was some years ago and we are NOW in an entirely different situation.
MARTINEZ is NOW far older than back then. And we have one still young keeperof quality and another even younger one,also of quality, who willbe leaving this summer, sadly, but obviously, who will at least fetch a serious transfer fee.
I suggest we be content with that and stop raking up the many mistakes made several years ago.
What is the point in discussing what is now virtual “ancient history”, esp given how wonderfully our team is set up in the here and now??
I think the biggest mistake here is that MA wasn’t brave enough from the very beginning to say that Raya was to be his first choice keeper and Ramsdale was his No. 2.
Instead of rambling on about having two No. 1’s and rotate them, the ONLY time this has happened is when Raya was forced to sit out the game against Brentford, his official club.
I’m sorry that this might infuriate some fans, but Arteta LIED, not only to the fans, but to Ramsdale – a player who had done nothing wrong, in fact he helped win us the CS with his penalty saves.
The debate continues as to who is the better keeper, but MA, as the manager, has the final choice and I back him on that… just a shame that he wasn’t honest on this occasion.
Ken1945
That’s where good man management comes in, one has to able to build trust, jon is not happy with my statement so he comes down on me like a ton of bricks.
And what IS that non mentioned “statement ” you refer to , but I notice you choose not to name?? At least speak your mind and give me a chance to refute your mysterious claim.
Sly but unnamed smears do not cut it, Gunsmoke!
I can’t see your statement Gunsmoke, so I can’t comment….except to say that this happened months ago, so it’s NOT ancient history, far from it!!
Thanks Jax for the reply.
I was just curious as to why being guaranteed the first choice Keeper was a problem when Emi wanted the assurances, yet Arteta had no problem guaranteeing Raya his spot.