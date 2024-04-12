Former Arsenal player aims a shot at Arteta over the treatment of Ramsdale

Andy Cole has joined the chorus of pundits criticizing Mikel Arteta’s goalkeeping decisions this season.

Aaron Ramsdale concluded last season as one of the Premier League’s standout goalkeepers, contributing significantly to Arsenal’s near title-winning performance.

Ramsdale’s performances endeared him to many Arsenal fans, who celebrated the acquisition of a top-tier goalkeeper.

However, Mikel Arteta appeared less content with Ramsdale’s displays and opted to sign David Raya from Brentford.

Raya had long been on Arsenal’s radar, and they secured his services at the start of the current campaign.

Arteta publicly stated that both goalkeepers would have an opportunity to compete for the number one spot, effectively having two primary choices.

Ultimately, Arteta favoured Raya as his first-choice goalkeeper, and the Spaniard has retained his place in goal since. However, Cole expressed dissatisfaction with the handling of Ramsdale’s situation.

The former striker said, as quoted by DAZN:

“I think he’s been hard done by, I really do. He was so good for Arsenal last season and then all of a sudden, Mikel Arteta has gone out and got a new goalkeeper and initially claimed that he had two number ones, which was complete nonsense from day one.

“The way he’s disregarded Ramsdale has been really disrespectful. He’s mugged him off basically.”

Raya has proven to be a good goalkeeper, and we need to move on from the decision to field him ahead of Ramsdale.

