A former Arsenal player, currently a free agent, is back training with the club as he continues his search for a new team. The Gunners are preparing for their Champions League clash against Slavia Prague at the time of writing. Three consecutive wins have Arsenal joint top of the league phase standings, and another victory could potentially catapult them to first place.

Oxlade-Chamberlain returns to London Colney

A familiar face has returned to the club’s training ground as preparations intensify for the European fixture. Former Arsenal forward Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain is back training with the Gunners to maintain his fitness while seeking a permanent move elsewhere.

According to The Athletic, he is currently working with the academy rather than the first team ahead of the Slavia Prague encounter. This follows the termination of his contract with Besiktas in late August, for which he reportedly received a €1.75 million settlement.

Oxlade-Chamberlain joined the Turkish side from Liverpool in 2023 but managed just twenty appearances in his final season. His time on Merseyside was plagued by recurring injuries, limiting him to 146 appearances across six years. Despite flashes of brilliance, he struggled to find the consistency that once made him one of England’s brightest midfield prospects.

Arsenal’s most expensive sale still stands

Oxlade-Chamberlain first joined Arsenal from Southampton in the summer of 2011 as a highly regarded teenager. During his six-year spell in North London, he made 198 appearances and scored twenty goals before departing for Liverpool in 2017.

His €38 million move remains Arsenal’s most expensive sale to this day, according to Transfermarkt. It is not the first time a former Gunner has returned to train under Mikel Arteta, with Jack Wilshere’s comeback in the 2021-22 season being another notable example – Wilshire now being the boss at Luton of course.

Oxlade-Chamberlain still holds the club record for the highest transfer fee received for a departing player – a fact that raises an interesting question about Arsenal's transfer business in recent years.

