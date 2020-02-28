Former Arsenal scout criticises Arsenal over Unai Emery

Daniel Comolli believes that Unai Emery was the wrong appointment.

Former Arsenal scout Daniel Comolli has become the latest individual to criticize Arsenal’s decision to make Unai Emery their manager after Arsene Wenger’s long reign.

The Gunners made the decision to replace Wenger with the Spaniard who had just won the league with PSG in France and he led them to the Europa League final in his first season.

However, his second campaign at the helm didn’t start well and he was subsequently fired with Mikel Arteta installed as the club’s next permanent manager.

Emery’s second season was plagued by a poor run of form and a division in the club’s dressing room with players divided over tactics and even fans falling out with their stars.

Speaking to The Athletic’s David Ornstein he claimed that appointing Emery was the wrong move made by the Gunners as the Spaniard lacked the club’s DNA and he seems to hail the appointment of Mikel Arteta.

“I think they made the wrong appointment to start with when the new team came in,” Comolli said. “I think Emery was the wrong appointment.

“It’s interesting that they’re (now) trying to go back to some Arsenal DNA by appointing Arteta. He knows the club, he’s captained the club. Appointing Edu as well as a Technical Director. Again, it’s very early in the project.”

It is very early in the project but after what we saw last night it does seem that it is more the players rather than the managers that is at the core of the problems at Arsenal.