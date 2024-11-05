Former Arsenal stalwart celebrates a big step in his coaching career – Will he return to us one day?

Former Arsenal player has taken a huge step forward in his future coaching career.

With a lot going on currently, it will be nice for us to take our minds off it. Off our current form, off the bitter realization of the League slowly getting out of reach, and finally of the departure of our now former Sporting Director, Edu Gasper.

Surely enough, gooners can use this positive news about a former player as the perfect opportunity to take their minds off everything! The former player in question is none other than Mohamed Elneny, who has revealed the major step he has taken in his future endeavors as a coach.

The 32 year old Egyptian who was once our longest serving player just before his departure last season announced on his X (Twitter) account of his acquisition of the UEFA ‘A’ License after undergoing training for a coaching role in the future.

Elneny, who player 161 games for the Gunners, now has UEFA’s second highest coaching License, which makes him Eligible to be the coach of a Men’s professional second-tier club, a reserve team for a top flight club and a youth team up to the under-18s. This now makes him eligible to coach a championship team, for example, if he chooses to make a return to England.

I’m sure gooners will be absolutely delighted with this good news about the Egyptian given how he remained very professional and a very lovable and loyal character in the toughest of times in his Arsenal career.

The next step for him will be the UEFA Pro Licence which will make him eligible for any senior team coaching role in the world, but for now he can still focus on his playing career with Al-Jazira Club in the UAE, where he has been a mainstay in their midfield this season, playing the full 90 minutes in every game of their campaign so far, which is a stark contrast to his last two seasons at Arsenal.

Do you all think he has what it takes to be a very successful manager in the future? Maybe at Arsenal?

BENJAMIN KENNETH.

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…