Former Arsenal star closes in on move to London rivals West Ham

West Ham United are closing in on the signing of Konstantinos Mavropanos from VFB Stuttgart, a player only recently sold by Arsenal.

The Greek international initially moved to the Premier League from PAS Giannina at the age of 20 years-old, and after a number of injuries, he was thrust into the first-team to make his debut against Manchester United, where he was a surprise impressive performer on the big stage, and he was touted to have a bright future ahead. He continued to play up until the end of that campaign, but minutes were scarce after the summer, and any hopes of him breaking back into the fold were ended in October 2018 by injury, the first of many injury absences which blighted his hopes of earning the manager’s trust.

After some bright loan spells away from the club, with Nurnburg and Stuttgart respectively, there was some calls for the club to recall Dino for another chance to make a career in north London, but instead we allowed him to return to Stuttgart with an obligation to buy, which was triggered in 2022.

He now looks set to return to the Premier League where his he had previously endured such injury woes, and a return to the same city in which he suffered with West Ham set to give him his chance, although there is a positive in the fact that we are set to receive 10% of the fee.

Kostantinos Mavropanos, not called up for Stuttgart game as he’s on the verge of joining West Ham 🚨⚒️🇬🇷 #WHUFC Deal at final stages after talks advancing last two days. He’s priority target after Maguire deal collapsed. pic.twitter.com/XOduyYv7HT — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 19, 2023

Kostantinos Mavropanos to West Ham deal details ⚒️✨🇬🇷 #WHUFC ◉ €20m guaranteed fee;

◉ €5m add-ons package;

◉ 10% of deal goes to Arsenal. Medical tests booked then time to sign documents. Harry Maguire deal, now definitely off. Here we go 🤝🏻 pic.twitter.com/ctH3QNfTgN — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 19, 2023

I believe that the Hammers are getting a really strong defender, and still have a lot of ‘what if’s when it comes to the 6 ft 4″ powerhouse. I would love for us to have brought him back to the Emirates, but at the same time, his return would likely have proved to have been a blocker to William Saliba, who was thoroughly impressing on loan in Ligue 1 at the same time.

We all know how that one has worked out for us, with Saliba proving to be one of the first names on our teamsheet since his debut, but should we have looked at a pairing of Dino and William?

Patrick

