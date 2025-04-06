Former Arsenal star criticises David Raya’s penalty saving style

Ian Wright has expressed concern over David Raya’s approach to saving penalties, suggesting that the Arsenal goalkeeper’s technique may be making it easier for opponents to convert their spot kicks.

Raya has delivered several outstanding performances since joining Arsenal, earning recognition as one of the top goalkeepers in world football. His form has been instrumental in the club’s strong pursuit of major honours this season, and many supporters now view Mikel Arteta’s decision to install him as the first-choice goalkeeper ahead of Aaron Ramsdale as fully justified.

The Spanish shot-stopper has produced a number of impressive saves in open play, reinforcing his position as a key figure in the team. However, his penalty-saving ability remains a clear weakness. Over the course of his career, and particularly in recent appearances, there has been little evidence of improvement in this area.

In Arsenal’s recent fixture against Everton, Raya was unable to stop a penalty taken by Iliman Ndiaye, once again highlighting this vulnerability. According to Wright, Raya’s technique may be contributing to his struggles. As reported by Metro Sport, Wright commented:

“I saw something the other day with David Raya on the penalties. He seems to be taking this massive leap to one side, which is almost giving the penalty taker so much time to say, ‘well, he’s definitely going that way’. I’ve seen penalties being taken against him recently where he’s continually going the wrong way.”

While his performance from the spot may leave room for improvement, it is important to recognise that saving penalties is not typically the defining skill of a top goalkeeper. There are very few, if any, keepers who consistently excel in this area. Raya’s overall contributions to the team continue to justify his place in the starting line-up, and his presence remains vital to Arsenal’s ambitions this season. Nonetheless, refining his penalty-saving technique could further strengthen his standing as a top-class goalkeeper.