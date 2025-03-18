Former Arsenal star explains why the end is near for Mikel Arteta at the Emirates

Emmanuel Petit has expressed his respect for Mikel Arteta’s work at Arsenal, but he believes the time has come for the club to seek a new manager. Since Arteta took charge in 2019, Arsenal has made significant strides, finishing second in the Premier League in consecutive seasons. It was hoped that Arteta would finally help them secure the title this season, but there’s a strong possibility they will finish behind Liverpool, who have a new manager poised to win the title in his first season.
Petit, who has followed Arsenal closely since Arteta took charge, feels that while Arteta has made significant improvements, it may now be time for the club to look for a fresh face. Petit stated, as quoted by Standard Sport: “He’s going into his sixth full season as Arsenal manager, he has improved a lot, and he has my full respect as do his staff. The identity and the mentality have been transformed, the DNA on and off the pitch.”
Despite his admiration for Arteta, Petit believes the manager has reached the end of his tenure, suggesting that something is now missing. “I thank Mikel for what he has done, but we are reaching the end of his story at Arsenal. The energy is no longer there, and something is missing through no fault of his own. I think it’s down to lacking the right squad to do what he wants to do,” he added.
While Arteta has undoubtedly made progress at the club, Petit’s comments suggest that he feels the Spaniard may not be able to take Arsenal to the next level to secure a Premier League title or a major trophy.
If he wins the Champions League – which he won’t – then another season. But I do agree he’s time is up. What is bothering me at the moment is that he won’t play N. Butler-Oyedeji but insists on playing Merino. He has trusted MLS to play left-back. Trust N. Butler-Oyedejito to play upfront. Let the boy play.
I wanted to see Butler get some minutes in our home game against PSV. After that game I looked at his stats and saw that he’s had one and a half years on loan and failed to register a single goal or an assist. So I can kind of understand why he doesn’t get a look in.
Your out of your minds if you think Arsenal is getting rid of Arteta, it will end when he calls it, he’s the best manager in the epl atm, who would of guessed we would have half our defence injured first half of the season then our entire attacking injured second half of the season, we are still two players short of wining epl
I agree with E Petit, Arsenal can’t win the prem with Arteta. He can’t effectively rotate the team to keep players fresh and minimize injuries. The team somehow always seem trip and fall when ever there is an opportunity to pickup ground on rivals. He has natural striker that is 21 and doesn’t want to give him chance. I remember Rashford scoring twice against us as 17 year old. C O Martin’s is getting minutes ManU. Last He doesn’t know how to build a balance squad.
If you mean Butler, he’s 22 and failed to register a single goal and assist while spending a year and a half on loan.