Former Arsenal star explains why the end is near for Mikel Arteta at the Emirates

Emmanuel Petit has expressed his respect for Mikel Arteta’s work at Arsenal, but he believes the time has come for the club to seek a new manager. Since Arteta took charge in 2019, Arsenal has made significant strides, finishing second in the Premier League in consecutive seasons. It was hoped that Arteta would finally help them secure the title this season, but there’s a strong possibility they will finish behind Liverpool, who have a new manager poised to win the title in his first season.

Petit, who has followed Arsenal closely since Arteta took charge, feels that while Arteta has made significant improvements, it may now be time for the club to look for a fresh face. Petit stated, as quoted by Standard Sport: “He’s going into his sixth full season as Arsenal manager, he has improved a lot, and he has my full respect as do his staff. The identity and the mentality have been transformed, the DNA on and off the pitch.”

Despite his admiration for Arteta, Petit believes the manager has reached the end of his tenure, suggesting that something is now missing. “I thank Mikel for what he has done, but we are reaching the end of his story at Arsenal. The energy is no longer there, and something is missing through no fault of his own. I think it’s down to lacking the right squad to do what he wants to do,” he added.

While Arteta has undoubtedly made progress at the club, Petit’s comments suggest that he feels the Spaniard may not be able to take Arsenal to the next level to secure a Premier League title or a major trophy.