Former Arsenal star insists the club is in the right hands with Arteta

Former Gunner Paul Davis has revealed that it was clear early on that Mikel Arteta had a deep knowledge of football and that made him a favourite to become a successful manager.

The Spaniard has been at the helm at the Emirates since 2019 and he continues to help Arsenal rebuild its team.

The club made significant progress last season, and they have invested in that group with some new signings this summer.

We expect the team to go one step better and end this term inside the top four.

Arteta will play an important role, but it is so easy to forget that he is a rookie boss and this is his first job in senior management.

Davis was a part of those who trained him for his coaching badges in the final year of his playing career and recalls an Arteta that had a bright future.

He tells Sun Sports: “Last year when things were going wrong I was still sure he was the man for the job, because I saw what he had to offer when he was doing his qualifications.

“He had so much talent and an incredible understanding of the game, even back then.

“Working with Pep Guardiola would only have benefitted him more and given a greater experience.

“The future is bright for Arsenal with Arteta at the helm, and I am happy to have played my part.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

It was a bold step to hand over a big club like this to Arteta. However, the former midfielder has proven his class over the last few seasons.

He remains the best man for the job and we should be proud to have trusted him with this responsibility.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…