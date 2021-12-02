Former Arsenal star names teammate who was too honest for the dressing room

Bacary Sagna has revealed that Samir Nasri was a brutally honest person who could be too candid for the dressing room when they played together.

Sagna joined Arsenal in 2007 and welcomed Nasri as a new teammate a year later.

Both of them would eventually leave the Emirates for Manchester City, with Nasri leaving first, but their time together at Arsenal was eventful.

Sagna was speaking about what it felt like to share the dressing room with the Frenchman and says Nasri simply said what he wanted to say and didn’t care so much about the feelings of others.

This could unsettle a dressing room, but he admits he would rather get told to his face than behind his back.

He said via Sun Sports: “Samir was crazy, on and off the pitch!

“I respect him for being honest with me, the other players and the coaches but unfortunately, he perhaps could have reigned in some of his thoughts.

“Sometimes when you don’t like something and you’re in a group, you have to choose your moments when to speak up.

But I’d rather have someone like him who was honest, than someone who was fake to you.

“I will always respect that side of him.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Nasri was somewhat of a maverick and his transfer from Arsenal to Manchester City in 2011 proved he hardly cares about what others think about him.

This revelation confirms that he was one of the toughest players Arsene Wenger had to manage at Arsenal.

Sagna also eventually joined him at City, who offered him a better deal than Arsenal.

Both Frenchmen will hardly be remembered with much fondness at the Emirates and they probably won’t be welcomed back to the club.