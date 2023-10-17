Former Arsenal star not worried about Tottenham in title race

Former Arsenal player Bakary Sagna is confident that Tottenham will falter in their title challenge before the end of this season.

Currently, the Lilywhites are at the top of the league standings, marking a remarkable start to the season considering last season’s challenges.

Tottenham lost Harry Kane in the summer transfer window, and many anticipated they would struggle even to maintain their position in the league. However, they have exceeded expectations and are now in the early title race.

Nonetheless, Sagna remains unconvinced, suggesting that their current success reflects their typical early-season form and that he expects them to fall from the top of the league table eventually. He anticipates Arsenal and Manchester City challenging for the title once more.

He said, as quoted by The Sun:

“The title race will be between Arsenal and Manchester City as Spurs will collapse, as usual.

“And that’s not just me speaking as an Arsenal fan. I don’t see them being consistent enough all season.

“Apart from Heung-Min Son, I don’t see anyone in that team that can lead the team or play a vital role in Spurs’ title race.”

Tottenham has been a surprising contender this season, but it’s still premature to label them as contenders for the league title.

However, it’s important to note that they won’t make it easy for us to become champions, so we must maintain our hard work and continue winning our matches.

