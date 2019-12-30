Former Arsenal star open to making a surprise return to the Emirates next month

Arsenal may get one of their former stars back next month if they make a move for him.
Ian McGarry via the Express claims that former Arsenal striker Olivier Giroud is not against making a return to the Gunners next month.
Giroud made a surprise move across town to Chelsea in January 2018, but he has fallen out of favour with the last two managers the club has brought in.
Frank Lampard favours youths starting ahead of Giroud as he has decided to develop the likes of Tammy Abraham instead.
Giroud is further down the pecking order at Stamford Bridge and a move away is the best option if he wants to save his career.
Pierre Emerick Aubameyang is Arsenal’s leading attacker at the moment and according to McGarry, the Gabonese attacker is unsettled and wants out if the Gunners cannot return to the Champions League.
Arsenal expect to spend lots of money in the next summer transfer window, however, they may need to strengthen their attack next month and Giroud looks an inexpensive alternative.
Mikel Arteta hasn’t been open about his plans for the next transfer window, he would probably prioritize defensive reinforcements and to be honest, even if Giroud was available for free I am not sure he would be welcomed back.
I mean, this is the guy that declared himself a “true blue” after he scored against Arsenal in the Europa League final. Shame for him that Chelsea does not see it the same way. Maybe he should be looking for a club that wears blue.
10 CommentsAdd a Comment
Never a Giroud fan when he was in his prime (very limited) so im even less now. Definitely, 100%, not for me. Move on not back.
Omg!!! Really?? It’s a no from me.
The thighs Sue the thighs 🙂
He didn’t do it for me 😂
would rather we try bowen
Thanks but No thanks
France wouldn’t the World Cup without Giroud’s high work rate and leaping ability, but he is simply too limited and too slow to be a consistent goalscorer
His hold-up play is much better than Aubameyang’s/ Lacazette’s and he is a massive threat in corner kick situation. However, Arsenal have to find a younger towering striker with better skillset, such as Erling Haaland
A tall target man like Giroud is good for plan B if we can’t score from open play in the first sixty minutes, but I believe Arteta would prefer an agile forward in the mold of Aguero and Jesus instead. Martinelli has the potential to be that type of forward, whereas Nketiah is still learning
If we can get somewhere near 100 million for Abameyang and Xhaka in January and replace them with a 50 million pound cb and a 50 million midfielder then that a step forward in my eyes. Leno Bellerin Holding Umpecano Tierney Ndidi Torriera Ozil Pepe Martinelli Lacazette.
I’d take him back any day we lack contrast in attack. And his pressing and heading is a valuable asset not to mention his technique and work rate
Pressing and work rate, so he will bench auba and laca?