Former Arsenal star open to making a surprise return to the Emirates next month

Arsenal may get one of their former stars back next month if they make a move for him.

Ian McGarry via the Express claims that former Arsenal striker Olivier Giroud is not against making a return to the Gunners next month.

Giroud made a surprise move across town to Chelsea in January 2018, but he has fallen out of favour with the last two managers the club has brought in.

Frank Lampard favours youths starting ahead of Giroud as he has decided to develop the likes of Tammy Abraham instead.

Giroud is further down the pecking order at Stamford Bridge and a move away is the best option if he wants to save his career.

Pierre Emerick Aubameyang is Arsenal’s leading attacker at the moment and according to McGarry, the Gabonese attacker is unsettled and wants out if the Gunners cannot return to the Champions League.

Arsenal expect to spend lots of money in the next summer transfer window, however, they may need to strengthen their attack next month and Giroud looks an inexpensive alternative.

Mikel Arteta hasn’t been open about his plans for the next transfer window, he would probably prioritize defensive reinforcements and to be honest, even if Giroud was available for free I am not sure he would be welcomed back.

I mean, this is the guy that declared himself a “true blue” after he scored against Arsenal in the Europa League final. Shame for him that Chelsea does not see it the same way. Maybe he should be looking for a club that wears blue.