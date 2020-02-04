Former Arsenal star questions Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang poor finishing

Ian Wright criticizes Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s finishing against Burnley.

Ian Wright believes Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang should have gotten himself a goal at the weekend against Burnley and slammed his poor showing in front of goal.

The Gabonese attacker had just returned from missing three Arsenal games due to a ban and fans were expecting him to prove himself and lead the team to victory.

However, he spurned three clear chances in the game including when he was one-on-one with Burnley keeper Nick Pope.

Ian Wright wasn’t impressed by the captain’s performance and insisted that those were the sort of chances that he should be taking.

He, however, empathised with the attacker and claimed that rustiness may have played a part in his poor display on the day.

“You can only put it down to a little bit of rustiness,” Wright told Premier League Productions, as quoted by the Metro.

“It seems like a very poor finish, a rushed finish. You would have thought a side-foot from where he was would have sufficed.

“This one [second big chance], could he have done it first time? It’s very hard to get that touch and then get it over a ‘keeper of that size as well so that was a difficult chance.

“When you look at this chance [header in the second half]… it’s unfortunate. It’s unlucky. You want to hit the target. That’s the main thing you do there.

“You don’t try and be too precise with that header because it’s such a good ball, he’s made a good move off the defender and you just want to make the goalkeeper make save. But hit the target.”

Aubameyang has scored 14 league goals for Arsenal this season already and the team relies heavily on him for goals, his manager will be hoping that he will get back to form when they return from the winter break to face Newcastle on the 16th of February.