Erling Haaland’s father, Alf-Inge Haaland, appeared to aim a dig at Arsenal for how the Gunners celebrated their 5-1 win against Manchester City last weekend.

Mikel Arteta’s team earned an outstanding result in one of the most demanding games they would play this season. City has traditionally had the upper hand over Arsenal, but in the last two seasons, the Gunners have managed to avoid defeat in league matches against them. This recent 5-1 victory is the best performance from Arsenal against City in a long time and represents a significant moment for the club, further denting City’s hopes of making a strong comeback into the title race.

Arsenal are fully aware of the magnitude of this result, and the celebrations were naturally jubilant, especially given the rivalry between the two clubs in recent seasons. The Gunners celebrated their victory widely, including on social media, which appeared to annoy Alf-Inge Haaland. His comments seemed to suggest disapproval of Arsenal’s exuberance after such a crucial win, sparking some debate.

In response to Haaland’s father’s remarks, former Arsenal player Alan Smith fired back, as quoted by Metro Sport:

“Haaland’s dad had a little chip, didn’t he? Saying, ‘oh, yeah, all those trophies you’ve won,’ or something like that. I thought, ‘oh, leave it.’ It’s just funny!”

“By the way, Alf-Inge, you didn’t win much! Back in your box. You can’t live your life through your son, you know. It was a great moment, wasn’t it? Those kinds of things are great.”

Smith’s remarks highlight the light-hearted nature of the exchange, while also making it clear that Haaland Sr. shouldn’t get too caught up in the celebrations of others. After all, Arsenal’s win was a major achievement, and it’s only natural for the players and fans to express their joy.

No one affiliated with Manchester City enjoyed that thumping defeat to Arsenal, and it’s clear where the frustration from Haaland’s father stems. However, the focus for the Gunners remains firmly on their own progress and the significance of their victory. Despite the rivalries and comments, Arsenal can take great pride in their performance and the confidence it provides moving forward.