Former Arsenal star reveals who he thinks should be blamed for Wenger’s failures

Former Arsenal midfielder, Denilson has revealed that Arsenal players are to blame not Arsene Wenger for the club’s failure to win trophies under their former manager.

Denilson played for Arsenal for a number of years after he joined the Gunners from his native side, Sao Paolo.

However, he struggled to settle at the Emirates despite being obviously talented and he returned to his former club eventually.

Arsene Wenger was Arsenal’s manager for more than 20 years before he left the Gunners in 2018.

The Frenchman enjoyed great success during the start of his reign but when Denilson joined the Gunners, they went on a barren spell that saw them struggle to win any trophy.

Wenger ultimately paid with his job, but Denilson has defended his former manager and claimed that players let the Frenchman down many times over.

He highlighted how the Gunners often made silly mistakes which cost them games.

‘Wenger’s vision was the right one. If there was anyone to blame it was the players on the pitch,’ he told The Guardian.

‘There were little mistakes that led to goals. Arsene Wenger was one of the best managers I played for. I can only thank him for what he did for me.’