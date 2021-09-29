Former Arsenal star says they can make the top four after beating Tottenham

Paul Merson has tipped Arsenal to break into the top four at the end of this season after their 3-1 win over Tottenham.

He believes the Gunners team that won the match is quality and if they keep everyone fit and play once a week, they have a good chance of making the Champions League places.

Without European football in this campaign, he reckons the Gunners will have more than enough time between matches to recover very well.

He, however, concedes that Arsenal cannot exactly be trusted and says he would hardly be surprised if they lost their next match against Brighton.

Merson says the Gunners have to build on their recent winning run and earn more wins in their next few matches.

He still doesn’t trust them fully, but they can convince him further about their top-four chances if they beat Brighton.

He said in his column on Sky Sports: ‘If Arsenal keep those players fit and they play every week, they would have a chance of getting in the top four and cause problems. They have no Europe this season, so will have time to recover and work on the team.

‘But this is Arsenal though and has been since they last won the league in 2004, since when they have never really looked like winning the league.

‘The game on Sunday was their bread and butter, but if they win away at Brighton on Saturday, then I will sit up. But if we talk next week and they have lost at the Amex, I would not be shocked. And that is the problem, they need to get a run of games together.’

The Gunners have most of their players fit and they could easily earn a win against the Seagulls at the weekend.