Former Arsenal star says they must target a successful European campaign

Former Arsenal star Nigel Winterburn believes they must target a fine run in the Europa League this season as they look to return to the top-four.

The Gunners have started this campaign in fine form after winning their opening five league matches.

They lost the sixth game, but this Arsenal team is so good you just feel they will get back to winning ways in their next league match.

They also won their opening Europa League match in midweek against FC Zurich.

They reached the semi-final of that competition the last time they competed in it and we expect them to do well this term as well.

Considering they haven’t played in the UCL since 2017, they might want to focus on a top-four finish, but Winterburn insists a good run in the cup competitions is also important.

He tells Star Sports:

“Arsenal’s aim is to get into the top four this season but I still think it’ll be a massive fight.

“Consistency is going to be key. They didn’t show enough of that last season. In terms of where they are now, with who they’ve brought into the football club, for me, the squad is stronger. But we’ve got to add into that as this season they’re playing Europa league football as well. A good, strong run in the Europa League and FA Cup is a must.”

A good run in the cup competitions is truly important because it could be our only chance to win a trophy this season.

Winning the Europa League guarantees a place in the UCL, and we could use that route to return to the competition.

